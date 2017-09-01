The 2017 All Africa Black-ball Pool Championships were officially opened by Sports Commission's acting director-general Joseph Muchechetere who hailed the Zimbabwe Pool Association for transforming the sport.

The Association was in shambles until last year when the Godknows Marawanyika executive stepped in to revive what used to be known as the Billiards and Snooker Association of Zimbabwe.

They renamed it ZIPA.

"We are happy as a nation to host a tournament of this magnitude only two years after the revival of the sport which has been in the doldrums," said Muchechetere.

The event was attended by All Africa Pool Association president Saths Reddy who hailed Zimbabwe for managing to stage the event.

"We are happy as AAPA to see one of our own associates hosting this annual event and we hope everything will go on well.

"I believe we are here for a purpose and let the best players win and our sport be the winner as well," said Reddy.