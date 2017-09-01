1 September 2017

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Sheikh Dies On His Way to Idd Prayers

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Monitor
The district Kadhi of Mbarara, Sheikh Ahmed Kwikiriza has died in a car accident.
By Fred Anyine

The district Kadhi of Mbarara, Sheikh Ahmed Kwikiriza has died in a car accident. This was confirmed by the Police PRO, Rwizi region, Samson Kasasira.

The cause of accident has been attributed to reckless driving of official vehicle UAA 984N.

Kwikiriza was travelling from his home in Nyamitanga Mbarara with his family for Idd prayers at Abubakar main mosque, Kakoba Mbarara. He knocked a tree as he approached the town centre at around 7.20am.

The Kadhi was travelling with his son who sustained severe injuries and is admitted at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital. The body of the deceased is at Mbarara regional referral hospital mortuary.

Uganda

Why Must We Join Groups to Access Funds, Ask Women Entrepreneurs

A section of civil society and women entrepreneurs are opposed to conditions requiring women to form groups before… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.