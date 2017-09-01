Photo: The Monitor

The district Kadhi of Mbarara, Sheikh Ahmed Kwikiriza has died in a car accident. This was confirmed by the Police PRO, Rwizi region, Samson Kasasira.

The cause of accident has been attributed to reckless driving of official vehicle UAA 984N.

Kwikiriza was travelling from his home in Nyamitanga Mbarara with his family for Idd prayers at Abubakar main mosque, Kakoba Mbarara. He knocked a tree as he approached the town centre at around 7.20am.

The Kadhi was travelling with his son who sustained severe injuries and is admitted at Mbarara Regional Referral Hospital. The body of the deceased is at Mbarara regional referral hospital mortuary.