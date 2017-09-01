Rusape — A man from Nyamusosa village recently killed his brother with a log after he advised him not to have extra marital affairs with married women in the village.

Talent Chakabva of village 47 Nyamusosa, Mayo appeared before the Rusape magistrates court facing murder charges.

Chakabva reportedly murdered Gabriel Masomere of plot 26 village 51 Nyamusosa after he advised him during a beer binge to desist from having extra marital affairs with married women in the village.

Chakabva was denied bail and was remanded in custody to September 5.

He was advised to apply for bail at the High Court since he was facing a serious offence.

Chakabva was also convicted of assault in December 2016 and was fined $100.

Prosecutors told the court that on the fateful day at around 19 00hrs, Chakabva and Masomere were partaking beer at their parents' home around a fire place.

Masomere advised Chakabva to desist from having extra marital affairs with married women.

This did not go down well with Chakabva who left the place in a huff.

He later ambushed Masomere along a footpath as he went to his homestead and struck him with a log on the left cheek.

Masomere fell unconscious on the ground. Chakabva reportedly shouted that Masomere was dead.

One Rosemary Chitagu heard Chakabva shouting and went to investigate.

He found Masomere bleeding from the left ear, mouth and nose and lying unconscious.

Chakabva reportedly walked around the compound boasting he had killed the village hero. He then disappeared from the scene and disposed the wooden log.

Chitagu then rushed Masomere to Weya Clinic using John Nhokarume's motor vehicle.

Masomere was later transferred to Parirenyatwa Hospital where he was pronounced dead on admission.