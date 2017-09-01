Gambia: Striker Jagne Gets New Indian Club

Saihou Jagne has moved clubs in India joining second tier side Shillong Langjong. The 30-year-old is one of six foreign players signed by Shillong in their campaign to climb up the Indian Super League.

Jagne departs erstwhile club and third tier side Fateh Hyderabad on free transfer after his short-term contract with them ran out.

The ex- AIK Solna, GIF Sundsvall and Brommapojkana goal-getter transferred to Norway in 2014 where his 10- goal a season with Hamkam earned him a high profile move to Indian football.