31 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Striker Jagne Gets New Indian Club

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Saihou Jagne has moved clubs in India joining second tier side Shillong Langjong. The 30-year-old is one of six foreign players signed by Shillong in their campaign to climb up the Indian Super League.

Jagne departs erstwhile club and third tier side Fateh Hyderabad on free transfer after his short-term contract with them ran out.

The ex- AIK Solna, GIF Sundsvall and Brommapojkana goal-getter transferred to Norway in 2014 where his 10- goal a season with Hamkam earned him a high profile move to Indian football.

Gambia

Yde Owes Gpa Over D16 Million Construction And Refurbishment of Kanilai Cultural Arena Exceeded D6m

The Deputy Director of Gambia Ports Authority, Ousman Jobarteh, while continuing his testimony before the Janneh… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.