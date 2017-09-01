Gambian Accepted Onto Prestigious Postgraduate Military Programme in UK

The British Embassy Banjul is delighted to announce that Colonel Sait Njai of the Gambian Armed Forces has been accepted onto the prestigious Royal College of Defence Studies post-graduate programme in London. Colonel Sait Njai will be the first ever Gambian participant on the year-long RCDS programme funded by the UK Government and starting in September 2017.

The world-renowned Royal College of Defence Studies programme brings together senior military officers, governments officials and future leaders from the private sector with participation from the United Kingdom and more than 50 other countries. It focuses on developing strategic understanding and capacity for strategic thinking with a particular emphasis on the international security agenda; the levers that provide for security, stability and prosperity; and the key tenets of leadership at a national strategic level.

UK Ambassador, Sharon Wardle, congratulated Colonel Sait Njai prior to his departure. She described the programme as a great example of the warmth of the bilateral defence relationship and praised the work of the Chief of Defence Staff and the Gambian Armed Forces in helping to build a modern, secure future for The Gambia.

British Embassy Press Statement