31 August 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Ex-Gambia Player Gomez to Be Laid to Rest Monday

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sulayman Bah

Erstwhile Gambia national team player Pa Mundow Gomez is to be laid to rest next week Monday.

The burial is to be done at the Jeshwang Cemetery a day after the 'wake keeping' at the St Theresa Church.

Mundow passed away this Monday after a brief illness.

A former Real de Banjul player in the 70s to the 80s and serving the club recently, Pa was a member of the Gambian Scorpions then referred to as Gambia Eleven.

Since his passing, floods of messages of condolences have been streaming mainly from bosoms, colleagues and associates.

'A terribly tragic loss. Rest In Peace sir,' US-based Coach Pa Samba Jow wrote.

Real de Banjul's president tweets: 'We have lost a very good person. I always called him John Trouble. He was a player, a coach & technical director.'

The Football Federation also followed suit describing Pa a 'maverick' in a statement issued yesterday.

Football boss Kabba Bajo said: 'Pa was a strong pillar to football development and has spent all his time to nurturing young talents transferring his knowledge and experience. May his soul rest in peace'.

Gambia

Yde Owes Gpa Over D16 Million Construction And Refurbishment of Kanilai Cultural Arena Exceeded D6m

The Deputy Director of Gambia Ports Authority, Ousman Jobarteh, while continuing his testimony before the Janneh… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.