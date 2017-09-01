Gambia: Ex-Gambia Player Gomez to Be Laid to Rest Monday

Erstwhile Gambia national team player Pa Mundow Gomez is to be laid to rest next week Monday.

The burial is to be done at the Jeshwang Cemetery a day after the 'wake keeping' at the St Theresa Church.

Mundow passed away this Monday after a brief illness.

A former Real de Banjul player in the 70s to the 80s and serving the club recently, Pa was a member of the Gambian Scorpions then referred to as Gambia Eleven.

Since his passing, floods of messages of condolences have been streaming mainly from bosoms, colleagues and associates.

'A terribly tragic loss. Rest In Peace sir,' US-based Coach Pa Samba Jow wrote.

Real de Banjul's president tweets: 'We have lost a very good person. I always called him John Trouble. He was a player, a coach & technical director.'

The Football Federation also followed suit describing Pa a 'maverick' in a statement issued yesterday.

Football boss Kabba Bajo said: 'Pa was a strong pillar to football development and has spent all his time to nurturing young talents transferring his knowledge and experience. May his soul rest in peace'.