Gambia: Penyem's Tourney Hits Up

Penyem Youth and Sports Development Committee annual village tournament is up and running with results already ticking in and fast.

U-23s recently send Old Hands packing, putting three unanswered goals past them with goals from Yusupha Gibba, Nfansu Sanyang and Mustapha Kolley doing the damage.

Cobblers Academy in another fixture, bit the dust to the U-20s on a final 2-1 score. Omar Bojang and Yunusa Jarju netted The U-20s' goals while Habibou Touray managed to score the Cobblers' lone goal but it couldn't have been more than a consolation.

In another showdown, U-17s and U-23s slugged out a goalless draw.

Following their defeat in a previous game, Cobblers bounced back to sashay over Old Hands 2-1 before being sent tumbling again by the U-17s courtesy of Mustapha Dampha's last-gasp effort.

In the table standings, is U-23s leading the log jointly with two others - U-17s and U-20s - with each on four points.

Cobblers sit second with Old Hands occupying the basement.