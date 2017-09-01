31 August 2017

Eritrea: Maternity Center Under Construction

Keren — A modern maternity center worth over 50 million Nakfa is under construction in the premises of Keren Hospital.

Eng. Gezai Negasi, coordinator of the project, indicated that the center which is under construction by Gedem Construction Company in a area of 3 thousand square meter is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2018 and ready for operation.

Doctor Yafet Hailemichael, Director of Keren Hospital, said that the construction of the new maternity center will help alleviate the workload in the hospital.

