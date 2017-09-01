Mozambique: Ambassador Saleh Omar Holds Talks With Mozambique Officials

Asmara — Ambassador Saleh Omar, Eritrean Ambassador to South Africa and Southern African countries, held talks with Mozambique official on 25 August in Maputo focusing on bilateral relations and regional and global issues.

The meeting was held with the Deputy Minister of Justice, Constitutional and Religious Affairs, Mr. Joaquin Verissimo, and Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation, Mr. Jose Nhalungo.

At the meeting, Ambassador Saleh expressed Eritrea's readiness to strengthen mutual cooperation in different areas of interest to both countries.