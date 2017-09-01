Kenya: Bungoma Celebrates After Lusaka Elected Senate Speaker

It was celebrations in Bungoma after former Governor Ken Lusaka was elected the Speaker of the Senate on Thursday afternoon.

Hundreds of residents took to the streets to celebrate the victory of Mr Lusaka against the outgoing Speaker Ekwee Ethuro.

"We are very happy that he has been elected the Senate Speaker," said Mike Nyongesa, a Jubilee Party youth leader.

He called on Mr Lusaka to work well with Senator Moses Wetang'ula for the sake of development in Bungoma County.

"His election to the Senate now prepares him for the big task ahead. We are sure he will be holding some big posts in future. Let him handle the Senate professionally as it prepares him for other bigger duties," he said.

GAME CHANGER

Mr Isaac Wanjekeche, a political activist, said that the election of Mr Lusaka is a game changer in western Kenya politics and a rude shock to those in opposition.

His sentiments were also echoed by Bungoma County Pastors Fellowship Council chairman, Bishop Patrick Okumu, who lauded the former governor for his election as the Senate Speaker.

"As the church leaders we are very happy for his election as the speaker, God has a purpose for everyone. Let him discharge his duties well as we continue praying for him," said Bishop Okumu.

But in Turkana, the residents expressed disappointment over the loss of the seat by Mr Ethuro terming it as an act of discrimination by the government.

TURKANA REACTS

Mr George Mele said that Turkana community doesn't regret having voted for National Super Alliance (Nasa) in the last elections.

Mr Abraham Losinyen said: "There was no way Turkana community would have sold their birth right to Jubilee in exchange for a national appointment. Our county is greater than the national carrot dangled in the name of relief maize, choppers and money over the electioneering period."

Mr Losinyen added that, after all, Turkana has always been in the opposition and marginalised and it was time to show unity of purpose and solidarity.

At the same time, the Jubilee Party has settled on Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya as their preferred candidate for Council of Governors Chairman.

NANOK

The position which is currently held by Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok who was re-elected on an ODM ticket is likely to be taken away too by Jubilee Party which got 62 percent of governors.

When he was sworn in recently at a colourful ceremony attended by his colleagues from North Rift region, Mr Nanok promised to work with President Uhuru Kenyatta in case the Supreme Court rules in his favour.

"Any national government that will be formed we will work with it because we lost much when we were out of government," Mr Nanok said.

He at the same time said that the Council of Governors will work with the national government to make devolution a success