Nigeria: Ondo 18 Commissioners, 10 Special Assistants Get Portfolios

A day after swearing in 18 commissioners and 10 special advisers, governor Rotimi Akeredolu yesterday announced their portfolios.

At a brief meeting with the new appointees yesterday in Akure, the governor reeled out their new offices and asked them to hit the ground running in their respective ministries.

A statement by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Ifedayo Abegunde said the former Speaker of the House of Assembly Rt. Hon Taofiq Abdulsalam is to man the Ministry of Works & Infrastructure, while Yemi Olowolabi the former Chief Press Secretary under the late governor Olusegun Agagu is in charge of the Ministry of Information and Orientation.

A versatile journalist, Donald Ojogo also of the late Dr Agagu media team is now the commissioner for Lands and Housing, Rasheed Badmus-Ministry of Natural Resources, Solagbade Amodeni-Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development.