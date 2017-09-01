Kenya: Uhuru Kenyatta's Re-Election Nullified

Photo: The East African

Uhuru Kenyatta.

The Supreme Court has nullified the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

A six-judge bench, by majority decision, on Friday found that the electoral commission failed to conduct the polls according to the Constitution and Elections Act.

Judges Ojwang and Njoki Ndung'u dissented while judge Mohammed Ibrahim did not take part in the decision because he is unwell in hospital.

The top court in Kenya, in a bold move, ordered the IEBC to conduct a fresh presidential election within strict confines of the law within 60 days.

More follows.