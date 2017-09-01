Nigeria: Nothing Short of Victory 'Ll Be Acceptable - Mikel

Returnee Super Eagles Captain, Mikel Obi has asked Nigerians to remain calm and be relaxed when he and his teammates take on the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the 2018 World Cup qualifier in Uyo today.

Speaking to the media after training at the Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo, Mikel who, due to injury, was absent in Eagles 0-2 loss to South Africa in a 2019 AFCON qualifier last June said, "We know the importance of the match and we want to win on Friday against Cameroon as nothing short of victory will be acceptable to Nigerians".

Aware of the threat Cameroon pose to Eagles quest for the Russia 2018 FIFA World Cup ticket, Mikel observed that Nigeria has done enough to stop Cameroon. "We have six points already from two matches and if we win on Friday, we would have put one foot on the way to Russia 2018. We can't afford to fail as a lot is expected of us.

"I have spoken to my teammates and all of us are aware of the crucial nature of the match. Nigerians must forget about the match against South Africa because it is natural that a team cannot win every match. We have learnt a lot from that loss. All we want is their support."

Super Eagles Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye has said that the Eagles will not disappoint when they face the Lions of Cameroon today.

"The players are aware of the high expectations among Nigerians. We all know it is a crucial game and we have the momentum in the World Cup qualifiers and we are playing at home. We have 100 per cent record so we have to do everything that we can to take the advantage."

"Everything is working in our favour to win that match and the way we have gone about our preparations, with the lessons we have learnt from the last loss to South Africa and bringing the positives from that game and correcting the errors, we have a team that can get us the three points."

"A win will help us consolidate our lead in the group and also push us further to the World Cup.