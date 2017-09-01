Nigeria: UK Ministers Meet Osinbajo, Pledge Assistance On Insurgency, Corruption

Britain's Foreign Secretary, Boris Johnson, and Secretary for International Development, Ms. Priti Patel, yesterday, met with Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in continuation of their official visit to Nigeria, promising to assist Nigeria in the wars against insurgency and corruption.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Johnson said United Kingdom was ready to assist Nigeria in humanitarian , development and military fronts.

Johnson, who described Nigeria as an incredible country and power house of the African economy, said: "This is an incredible place. It is the power house of the African economy. We are here with Nigeria every step of the way."

The envoy said the delegation had fruitful meeting with Osinbajo and looked forward to better relationship with Nigeria

He said: "We had a very good meeting with the Vice President and I want to stress that the reason we had two cabinet ministers in Nigeria today is that we attach immense importance to this relationship.

"Today (yesterday), we discussed it with the Vice President and his ministers. We discussed some of the contributions the UK can make on the military front, on the humanitarian side and the development aid side," he said.

Also speaking, Ms Priti Patel, Secretary of State for International Development, said the she was satisfied with the outcome of the meetings the delegation held with the Vice President and other Nigerian officials s in the past two days.

Noting that the United Kingdom always viewed Nigeria as a partner, Patel said: "We stand shoulder to shoulder with the government and the strength of the UK relationship with Nigeria on all aspects including the diversification and development going on in the country."

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, said the meeting covered three priority areas of the government: security, fight against corruption and the economy.

He said: "They have been here, and Maiduguri. The UK is partnering us in facing our security challenges and global threats by terrorists. And of course, UK is engaged with us in the anti-corruption crusade that we embarked upon and very importantly also with regard to the economy."