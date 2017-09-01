1 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Unpaid Subsidy - NUPENG Rejects Planned Mass Sack By Marketers

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, yesterday rejected threat by Petroleum oil marketers to embark on mass sack of workers, over unpaid subsidy claims, warning the oil marketers not to use workers as scapegoats.

NUPENG in a statement by its President, Mr. Achese Igwe, in Lagos, insisted that the threat to embark on the mass sack was uncalled for, unjustified and unethical as the workers had always performed their duties well, threatening that any attempt to sack workers would be resisted and could lead to an industrial crisis in the industry.

The union however pleaded with the federal government to verify the N720 billion claims the oil marketers and pay them to avert fuel scarcity and suffering of the masses.

According to the statement: "The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers, NUPENG, wants to use this medium to warn the oil marketers over the threat of mass retrenchment of workers if the federal government fails to pay outstanding subsidy owed it on the importation of petroleum products. We want to state that the threat to sack the workers should not be used as a bait or weapon to get government to pay but apply other sanctions that will compel the government to pay genuine claims. The threat to embark on the mass sack is uncalled for, unjustified and unethical as the workers have always performed their duties well.

"NUPENG warns that workers cannot be used as scapegoats or guinea pigs for government's ineptitude and nonchalant attitude to pay for products imported on their behalf. We call on the federal government to verify the N720 billion claims by oil marketers and pay in order to avert fuel scarcity and suffering of the masses. The oil marketers borrowed money to import these products and as a result government should fulfil its obligations to the marketers. Government must develop the political will to do the turn-around-maintenance of the nation's refineries to make them work optimally so that the drain on our foreign exchange will be reduced due to massive importation of petroleum products."

The Union added that "any attempt to sack workers in the oil marketing firms will be resisted and will lead to an industrial crisis in the industry. We advise the government and the oil companies to sort out themselves and not to use the workers as cannon fodder."

Nigeria

UK Halves Aid to Nigeria, Wants More Action Against Boko Haram

The British government has halved the amount of humanitarian aid it gives to Nigeria, while calling on its leaders to do… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.