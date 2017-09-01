Nigeria: Troops Raze Houses in Bayelsa Communities Over Killing of 4 Soldiers

Yenagoa — Soldiers hunting for suspected pirates that killed four soldiers at a creek in Bayelsa State, Sunday, have reportedly invaded Letugbene and Bilabiri riverine communities in Ekeremor Local Government Area, razing several houses and forcing villagers to flee their homes.

The killing of the Army personnel drew the ire of the Bayesla State government and Ijaw Youth Congress, IYC, who described it as unwarranted and barbaric.

Residence of the Vice Chairman of Letugbene community, Akpozenebrapagaha Namalate was torched, while some women and children, who fled into the forest on Monday, were still missing at press time.

The Ijaw Peoples Development Initiative, IPDI, a rights group, and residents, who spoke to Vanguard, in a statement by the National President, Austin Ozobo, said: "Our attention has been drawn to the killing of innocent military personnel by suspected sea bandits and the subsequent burning of harmless Letugbene community on Monday.

"We call on the military to stop further burning of innocent Ijaw communities in Niger Delta region if they are not a security threat in the region. We equally aver that the perpetrators should be unravelled in no distance time.

"It is our appeal that innocent persons that were arrested should be released and the houses burnt rebuilt by relevant authorities responsible for the burning the community.

"We make bold to condemn the twin actions by the suspected sea bandits and the reprisal burning of innocent Letugbene community by the military.

"They should endeavour to separate the innocent from criminals and any attempt to punish the innocent persons for offence they know nothing about will only show unprofessionalism."

Bayelsa govt

Bayelsa State government in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Jonathan Obuebite, expressed regret over the incident, saying "from every account and information available to the government, there was no form of dispute or contending issue to have warranted an attack on soldiers, who were carrying out there legitimate duties.

"It was an act of criminality, deliberately carried out to rubbish the security and peace efforts of the government."

IYC reacts

Also reacting, the IYC, Patriotic Citizens of Nigeria, PACON, and others have condemned the Monday night killing of four soldiers and civilian by gunmen, describing it as most unfortunate and barbaric.

The Eric Omare-led faction of IYC, in a statement by its spokesman, Mr. Henry Iyalah, said: "These unfortunate killings do not reflect the position of the Ijaw people.

"It is not part and parcel of the culture of Ijaw people to take the lives of human beings. These actions are anti-Ijaw interest and the communities close to where the killings took place in Bayelsa State."

Army

Contacted, the Joint Task Force, JTF, Acting Spokesman, Lt Commander Thomas Otuji, said through a text message: "We will get to you on this, please."

He had not done so at press time.