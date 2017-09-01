Africa: The Week's Hottest African Gossip

Photo: allafrica.com

Cape Town — Will Nigerian Magazine Break Gender Taboos?

The magazine, A Nasty Boy, was launched in February, and is filled with provocative images, featuring nude models, articles containing swear words and avant-garde ideas. In a conservative country, where public expressions of nudity are uncommon, 'A Nasty Boy' is unsurprisingly causing controversy.

According to CNN, founder and editor Richard Akuson, "was moved to start the magazine after attacks from Internet trolls made him question the idea that Nigerian men and women have to be a particular way to fit in." Despite assumptions made because of the name, A Nasty Boy is not a magazine focusing on gay issues. Luckily for Akuson, because homosexuality, gay marriage, gay groups and displays of same-sex affection are illegal and carries penalties of up to 14 years in prison.

What's your take on the magazine?



Black Coffee Shares Picture of His Arm

Popular DJ Black Coffee has been praised for opening up about his disability on social media.

The DJ wrote a heartfelt message explaining why he decided to stop wearing a glove. "When I was young after the car accident I used to wear one and being a kid it was hard as kids can be mean so I decided to stop wearing it especially in public. It has taken me so much time to appear like this in public because of my own insecurities but I decided to post this picture not just because for years people had their own versions of my story, I did this for myself," he wrote.

DJ Black Coffee has always covered the arm with long-sleeved clothing, putting his hand in his pockets, and leaving some wondering what it looked like. His left arm was left paralysed after a car accident in 1990.

Akon Wants to Create iTunes for Africa

The Senegalese-American singer made the revelation while speaking to BBC Africa about the need for young people to invest in the continent. The artist has announced he is purchasing 50% of the Senegalese company Musik Bi. Do you think the African iTunes will be a success?

Twitter Drags Babes Wodumo Over Lost USB

In case you were wondering why the Wololo hitmaker was trending on Twitter - here's the breakdown.

Babes Wodumo posted a video telling people that she lost her USB in which her latest sing was stored. She then pleaded for people who may have the song to share a link to the song via social media so her team could delete it. "If you have the link to the song please send it to me via DM or on Facebook so I can try to delete it," she said. However, people took to Twitter to mock the singer's choice of words in the video.

Some say it was a publicity stunt as she later claimed that the USB had been returned. She then went on to release the song, Ganda Ganda featuring Mampintsha.

Bonang, Somizi Set for Legal Spat Over Book

According to reports, TV and radio personality Somizi Mhlongo has asked former friend Bonang Matheba to remove his name from her book. We don't know how true this claim is but we know the controversial socialite has mentioned Bonang's name in his show. In the book, Bonang from A to B, she says that the real reason she stopped being friends with Somizi was because he had become friends with her "abuser", an obvious reference to Euphonik. It is believed that Euphonik has also served Matheba with a letter of demand, but this has yet to be confirmed.