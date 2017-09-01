Nigeria: Lions Must Fall, Fans Tell Mikel, Others

It is another day of great encounter between Nigeria and Cameroun, but the tension has reached fever pitch. However, despite the anxiety generated by the match, Nigerians believe the Coach Gernot Rohr-led team has enough fire power to tame the Indomitable Lions.

The Eagles' fans across the country are in one voice and the song is that Cameroun must fall.Speaking with The Guardian at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos, the Chief Executive Officer of Flying Sport Academy, Marshall Mbre urged the Eagles to do everything possible to beat Cameroun, adding that he would personally be in Uyo to cheer the team.

Mbre, who played football in Italy before returning to set up the Football Academy, said he was particularly happy for the inclusion of one of his players, John Ogu in the squad that will face Cameroun today.

"The players are young and the Super Eagles is a united family, so I see them beating Cameroun because they have the enthusiasm to win. Again, the defeat we suffered in the hands of South Africa during the 2019 Nations Cup qualifiers at the same stadium should be able to motivate the Eagles. At the moment, the Camerounian FA is having issues," Mbre stated.

Also speaking, Coach Remi Amadi expressed confidence that the Eagles will fly high today, but warned the team to approach the game with caution. "The match is not going to be an easy one. Any team that wants a win must work hard for it. The Indomitable Lions are not push overs," Amadi stated.

On his part, Seyi Adeboye said: "The coach should work seriously on the attack and every department of the team. If one player loses the ball, the others should be able to cover up. The team must work together to function well."

Another fan, Humphrey Udebuna enthused: "The present players in the team should be able to get a win. There is need for a good goalkeeper who would replace the injured Akpeyi. We are hopeful and believe that the Eagles will get the three points at stake."