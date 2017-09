As Muslims celebrate Sallah today, the Nigerian first lady, Aisha Buhari, Friday, prayed Nigeria to witness more development and unity in months and years to come.

This was made known via her instagram handle.

In her words, "On this day of Eid Adha, I join all Nigerians in thanking God for the blessings he has bestowed on our country and I pray we witness more development in the months and years to come.

#EidMubarak #EidAdha", she wrote