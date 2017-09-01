1 September 2017

Nigeria: Ritualists Disappear With Victim's Remains, As Filmmaker Kills Villager Over Food

By Emma Amaize

Asaba — Suspected ritualists have killed Ogorochi Oluka, a villager at Obetim community, Ndokwa East Local Government Area, Delta State, and disappeared with his corpse.

Meanwhile, a film producer, who came to Ugbolu town in Oshimili North Local Government Area of the state to shoot a film, has killed a villager following a disagreement over food.

Commissioner of Police, Delta Command, Mr. Zanna Ibrahim, who confirmed both incidents to Vanguard, said Police have launched a manhunt for the suspected ritualists, who are on the run, while the remains of the deceased were not recovered.

He said: "The landlord to one Henry Ossai, Mr. Obah, begged Henry and his brother, Ogorochi (the deceased) to help him evacuate some harvested plantain bunches from his farm. On getting to the bush, they met four men, who attacked them with cutlasses and killed his brother."

The suspects

The state Police boss gave the names of the suspects as Obiechine, Elvis, Goday and KC, saying Henry managed to escape from the assailants and reported the matter to the Police.

"The scene was visited in the company of vigilante members of the community, but the corpse was not recovered. The suspects are on the run and efforts are ongoing to apprehend them. The case is under investigation."

On the filmmaker, he said the suspect, Sylvester, hails from Ilushi village in Edo State.

He said: "The vigilante Chairman of Ugbolu town, Patrick Nwoko, reported that the suspect, who came to Ugbolu town to shoot a film, murdered the victim while at Ugbolu over argument on food, which led to a fight between them."

