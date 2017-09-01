Zimbabwe: Quicken Road System Computerisation, Govt Urged

Parliament is imploring Government to expedite the computerisation and integration of the road management system to stem corruption and reduce road carnage.

Accidents attributed to human error and defective vehicles continue to claim many lives on local roads.

It is believed that the manual and fragmented management system is fertile ground for underhand dealings that continue to churn out undeserving driver's licence holders.

Legislators are also calling for an exhaustive probe into the vehicle registration process, especially for imported motor vehicles, as people are reportedly paying up to $1 000 to register smuggling vehicles. With more than 1 000 vehicles being registered every month, the exact number of those that are properly registered is still unclear.

Parliamentary Portfolio Committee on Transport and Infrastructure Development chairperson Mr Dexter Nduna said Government departments should now move with the times and computerise their operations.

"We will continue to lose lives at this rate if we do not take concrete steps to ensure suitably qualified people are driving roadworthy vehicles.

"The current system puts money into the pockets of individuals at the expense of Government," said Mr Nduna.

He said almost everyone knows someone who had to pay to get a driver's licence as it is almost impossible in some centres to get a licence no matter the level of competence.

People pay a minimum of $150 to get a genuine driver's licence in a syndicate that includes driving school instructors, Vehicle Inspection Department officers and the Central Vehicle Registry.

Through computerisation of the tollgate system, Government has received Stamp Duty of between $5 million and $6 million between May and 2016.

It is hoped that the integration of systems among key Government departments such as CVR, Zimra, Zinara, Road Motor Transportation, local authorities and police units -- including with traffic and the Vehicle Theft Squad -- will be able to eliminate corrupt practices and underhand dealings.

"This would make enforcement of laws by the police easy because they are working on reference from other departments.

"Doing that would ensure that some offences are picked up at tollgates," he said.

Some of the human liabilities in accidents include under-age drivers driving public transport and repeat offenders continuing to drive on the country's roads.

At least five people die in road accidents everyday while hundreds more are injured.