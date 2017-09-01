Controversial businessman and musician, Energy Mutodi, was Thursday freed on $200 bail following his arrest for claiming publicly that two ministers were behind the poisoning of Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

His release followed a successful bail application in which his lawyer Beatrice Mtetwa took a swipe at the state and ministers saying they were abusing their powers in a bid to show loyalty to ruling party factions they belonged to.

The state, led by Tapiwa Kasema, failed to prove the section under which Mutodi is being charged and simply told court that he was accused of posting that health minister David Parirenyatwa and Defence minister, Sydney Sekeramayi, were behind Mnangagwa's poisoning.

He was also accused of posting on his Facebook page that "the police were looking for him following his post."

Following this, Mtetwa notified the court that she intends to oppose further remand on next court session as her client's allegations did not disclose a criminal offence.

In the court papers, Sekeramayi and Parirenyatwa were cited as the state something which Mtetwa criticised saying it was wrong to portray two ministers as the state.

"If they are the offended parties they should be here in person. The state is not there to regulate alleged falsehoods against two individuals. Ministers should act independently the police and prosecutor general's office believe that ministers are the state while they are busy performing political party duties abusing public funds ...for instance in this case, why did they use an Airforce plane to go for political rally in Gwanda," she said.

It is not an offence to say the police were looking for him and it is not in dispute that the police were indeed looking for him," she argued.

Kasema had opposed bail arguing that Mutodi was likely to interfere with investigations.

He told court that Mutodi's posts could lead to protests against the ministers as such he was supposed to remain in custody.

Magistrate, Josephine Sande, ruled that the state's arguments were invalid.

She said the court would have pardoned the state if Mutodi was a flight risk, a point which was never raised.

Mutodi is one of Mnangwgwa's supporters who have since publicly declared loyalty to the vice president.

He landed in the dock after he posted on August 25 that Sekeramayi brought poisoned sandwiches which Mnangagwa ate aboard a plane to attend Gwanda interface rally a fortnight ago.

State alleges that four days after posting the "offensive post", Mutodi posted again that he was being looked for by the police something which, according to Kasema, is criminal.

The case was remanded to September 14.