Zimbabwe: Soul Jah Love, Chipfumo Meet At Pagomba Cafe

Soul Jah Love and Progress Chipfumo will tonight meet in Beitbridge when they perform at Pagomba Café. Soul Jah Love has been ruling the roost in the dancehall arena and he is one of the most active live performers currently.

The musician last weekend thrilled fans with his spectacular performance at the post-Agricultural Show gigs. Progress Chipfumo will be taking his album to the people after successfully launching it recently. The show is likely to be a showdown of talents. Chipfumo has thrilled at many of his shows and he will be returning to Beitbridge where he has performed several times before.

But the main attraction will be Soul Jah Love who is ruling the dancehall scene. His fans will be waiting for him to belt out "Pamamonya Ipapo"and "Zvinhu"among other of his popular hits.

"Pamamonya Ipapo" remains popular in Beitbridge and it is an anthem at most public entertainment places. The show is likely to be a full house because people have been asking about the event since it was announced. An official at Pagomba Café said they are ready for a big crowd.

"We have held many shows that have been packed and the feedback we are getting shows that the gig will be big. Soul Jah Love is making waves in Beitbridge and most people are waiting for this show. We have prepared well for the show and we are waiting for the big show," he said.