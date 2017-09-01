Zimbabwe: Schweppes, Govt in Fruit Trees Deal

Schweppes Zimbabwe is engaged in talks with Government over the production of fruit trees destined for the export market.

Environment, Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri- Kashiri, said Government is in the process of implementing a national programme on fruit trees production dubbed Command Agroforestry.

Under the initiative, seedlings of various fruit trees such as avocado pears, lemons and mangoes, among others, are being planted.

"Fruits in general are in great demand worldwide in places such as China. I am delighted that consultations are underway with private companies such as Schweppes to ensure that this programme becomes a success," Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

Some of the initiatives include partnering the private sector companies in tree planting, agroforestry and introduction of new types such as bamboo.

"We have already started engaging the Chinese who are experts in the bamboo culture where they are now using bamboo for furniture and roofing. Bamboo only takes three years to grow," she said.

Zimbabwe is currently battling a rate of deforestation which is estimated to be at 350 000 hectares per annum.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said with the increase in clearing of land for agriculture, power shortages and charcoal production, this estimated rate of deforestation has been surpassed.

She said the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has been engaged for them to access the Afforestation Levy which could ensure a massive afforestation drive and implementation of alternative energy sources.

She was speaking after announcing the new Forestry Commission board, which is chaired by Professor Amon Murwira, deputised by Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. Other members of the board include Dr Dan Sithole, Professor Charity Manyeruke, Marius Dzinoreva.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said efforts have already started in trying to raise the sector's contribution to the national fiscus.

"Annually forestry contributes three percent to GDP but we want to up it to nine percent and with the programmes we have initiated we expect to cover the gap," said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Zimbabwe was lagging behind also in terms of diversity where much emphasis is being placed on the timber industry living out other avenues such as agroforestry.