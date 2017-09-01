1 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Schweppes, Govt in Fruit Trees Deal

Tagged:

Related Topics

Schweppes Zimbabwe is engaged in talks with Government over the production of fruit trees destined for the export market.

Environment, Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri- Kashiri, said Government is in the process of implementing a national programme on fruit trees production dubbed Command Agroforestry.

Under the initiative, seedlings of various fruit trees such as avocado pears, lemons and mangoes, among others, are being planted.

"Fruits in general are in great demand worldwide in places such as China. I am delighted that consultations are underway with private companies such as Schweppes to ensure that this programme becomes a success," Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said.

Some of the initiatives include partnering the private sector companies in tree planting, agroforestry and introduction of new types such as bamboo.

"We have already started engaging the Chinese who are experts in the bamboo culture where they are now using bamboo for furniture and roofing. Bamboo only takes three years to grow," she said.

Zimbabwe is currently battling a rate of deforestation which is estimated to be at 350 000 hectares per annum.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said with the increase in clearing of land for agriculture, power shortages and charcoal production, this estimated rate of deforestation has been surpassed.

She said the Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has been engaged for them to access the Afforestation Levy which could ensure a massive afforestation drive and implementation of alternative energy sources.

She was speaking after announcing the new Forestry Commission board, which is chaired by Professor Amon Murwira, deputised by Dr Ellen Gwaradzimba. Other members of the board include Dr Dan Sithole, Professor Charity Manyeruke, Marius Dzinoreva.

Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri said efforts have already started in trying to raise the sector's contribution to the national fiscus.

"Annually forestry contributes three percent to GDP but we want to up it to nine percent and with the programmes we have initiated we expect to cover the gap," said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri.

Zimbabwe was lagging behind also in terms of diversity where much emphasis is being placed on the timber industry living out other avenues such as agroforestry.

Zimbabwe

Truck Driver Gets 1 Year in Jail For Killing 31

The driver of the South Africa-registered haulage truck that side-swiped a Johannesburg-bound Proliner bus, killing 31… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.