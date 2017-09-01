Kenya: NCIC Warns Hate Speech and Fake News Perpetrators Ahead of Petition Ruling

Nairobi — Ahead of the eagerly awaited presidential petition ruling, the National Cohesion and Integration Commission has urged Kenyans to accept and respect whatever outcome the judges will deliver.

The Commission's Vice Chairperson Irene Wanyoike on Friday warned perpetrators of hate speech and fake news in online platforms to be wary of consequences.

"We need to think twice before posting any information on social media. Ask yourself is this information uniting or dividing Kenyans. We as a Commission shall not relent; we are telling the perpetrators and the like minded that we are coming for you wherever you are," indicated Wanyoike.

Wanyoike said the NCIC has trained a number of police officers to monitor those spreading inciting information adding that cases of hate speech and fake news will not be treated lightly.

In the ruling due at 11am, the seven-judge bench have the option of upholding President Uhuru Kenyatta's election or invalidate the results and pave way for a fresh presidential election.

In the event the judges uphold the election, President Kenyatta will be sworn in on the first Tuesday - which will be September 12 - on expiry of seven days after the verdict.