Nigeria: Fayose Hails South East Governors, Kanu Meeting - Says Nigeria Too Late to Break

Ekiti State Governor on Thursday lauded the south east governors over the meeting they held with the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, saying it offered a fresh platform for all Igbo people.

He also said the meeting highlighted the need for the Federal Government to allow political solutions to agitations by Nigerians as against the use of force employed by the Buhari administration.

Mr. Fayose who gave his views on the meeting in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Public Communication and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said "the meeting has provided a veritable platform which all Igbos must key into otherwise they will remain guinea pigs as long as this country exists."

He also said he remained committed to the call for full and total restructuring of Nigeria through dialogue and negotiation because it was "too late for Nigeria to disintegrate."

"I am particularly glad that Southeast governors have come to the realisation that they cannot ignore their own in times like these as agitations are normal and must not be ignored, although the approach should be handled with caution," he said.

He however blamed the actions and utterances of President Muhammadu Buhari for the agitations going on in the country.

"The father figure of this country is President Buhari and if his language does not represent unity, there will be agitations like we are witnessing now," Mr. Fayose said.

"A father figure rallies even the bad boys in his house. The utterances and actions of the when he became President were against the unity of this country.

How can a president say that he will only attend to the needs of those who gave him 97 per cent vote and neglect others who didn't vote for him.

"For Nigeria to move forward and in unity, there must be no sectionalism, there must be no oppression and there must be justice and equity."

The governor commended the northern leaders for ensuring that the Arewa Youths' quit notice against the Igbos in the north was withdrawn without necessarily arresting and detaining anyone.

"I am sure that the same can be achieved by the Igbo leaders as arresting or re-arresting Kanu may be counterproductive as it may be perceived as vilification of the entire Southeast Region, not necessarily Kanu as a person," he submitted.

"I remain committed to the call for full and total restructuring of Nigeria through dialogue and negotiation. Even though it is too late for Nigeria to disintegrate, we do not need APC kind of restructuring.

"Once again, I salute my brother governors from the Southeast for their historic meeting of yesterday and I urge them not to relent in their efforts to bring lasting peace and harmony to their region.

"While I also commend the IPOB leader, Nnamdi Kanu for his display of humility and commitment to peace by attending the meeting, I enjoin him to cooperate with leaders of the region going forward."