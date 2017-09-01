Kenya: Kitui to Hire More Nurses After Governor Ngilu Gets Donor Aid

Some 60 closed health facilities in Kitui County will now resume services after Governor Charity Ngilu secured donor support to recruit 60 nurses.

Jhpiego, an international non-profit health organisation affiliated to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, agreed to support the immediate employment of 60 nurses to be posted to the dispensaries that are not operational.

Governor Ngilu announced that the American donor will also renovate the dilapidated health centres and support mobile health services by partnering with Kitui County through the provision four mobile clinics.

"I am happy and I want to thank Jhpiego for partnering with us and seeking to make our county healthy through the employment of 60 nurses," Governor Ngilu said after meeting Jhpiego Country Director, Dr Mildred Mudany, at their Nairobi offices.

MOBILE CLINICS

The governor said she will be unveiling the nurses and flagging off the the mobile clinics to the identified areas on next Monday, September 4, 2017.

"Jhpiego is one of the partners working with us in the health sector in Kitui and has programmes running in Kitui East, Kitui South, Mwingi West, Mwingi Central and Mwingi North sub-counties," she said.

Dr Mudany confirmed the extended support by tweeting that Jhpiego was "honoured to work with Governor Ngilu as we work together to improve the health of women & families in Kenya".

MEET DONORS

On Monday, Mrs Ngilu who campaigned on a platform of exploiting her international networks, kicked off a series of meetings with various donor agencies to build partnerships to fund her ambitious development agenda for the county.

The Governor met US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec on Tuesday afternoon in his office ahead of a joint programming meeting with USAID Director Karen Freeman.

Accompanied by a team of Embassy technical experts, Mr Godec and Mrs Ngilu explored possible partnerships between her government and the US in the areas of energy, health, water, agriculture and democracy.

She also met with Kenya Red Cross Society Secretary-General Abass Gullet in a joint programming meeting to identify areas of partnership and assessment on water, health and disaster risk management.

CERTIFIED SEEDS

Kenya Red Cross agreed to provide certified seeds for the November planting season and support the rehabilitation of 107 dilapidated boreholes.

Mrs Ngilu said she is also looking for support on water trucking, diesel for tractors to plough land for Kitui farmers and cash transfers to vulnerable households for three months.

The governor added that the people of Kitui must feel a difference within the first 100 days of her administration especially on her key election campaign pledges of provision of water, better healthcare and food security.

She said her administration will be service-oriented and that she wants to see in the first 100 days, all health facilities well-equipped and fully functioning, access to clean water improved and residents given free certified seeds for the next rain season.