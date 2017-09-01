31 August 2017

Fahamu (Oxford)

Africa: Tsunami of Soil

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Shailja Patel

At least 500 people died and more than 800 were reported missing in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown on August 13-14, when heavy rains swept away everything in their path. Kenyan Poet Shailja Patel reflects on the tragedy.

What language have we that can grieve Sierra Leone's mudslide disaster? Its enormity and horror smother thought.

To have the ground you walk turn on you. Devour your loved ones. To be forced to bury your family in the same mud that swallowed them.

How do you re-inhabit, re-cultivate, re-build, a terrain of mass death? A landscape that gulped over a thousand lives in a few minutes?

It was a tsunami of soil. The element you plant in and build with. The source of food and life. Descending on you. Suffocating you.

Death by water.

Death by soil.

Death by state failure.

Death by capitalist greed.

Death by climate catastrophe.

So

much

death.

I want us to do the unbearable work of staying with grief. To let grief undo us. That's the necessary precondition for transformation.

The psyche recoils from this labour: seeing mass death simultaneously in its entirety and in the intricacy of interdependent lives. Understanding our own vulnerability to the uprisings of the earth.

Work these muscles.

See.

Feel.

Know.

Name.

Release.

Be fully human in this moment.

On, and for, and with, our tortured planet.

SHAILJA PATEL is Guest Writer at Jozi Book Fair #JBF2017 August 31 - September 3. @shailjapatel

Africa

Why Do Some African Leaders Cling to Power?

Africa has seen some of its leaders clinging to power for decades. Some of these leaders will rather die hanging on to… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Fahamu. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.