31 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Provincial Outreach Programme On Rural Safety

The Police in this Province have embarked on the massive outreach programme on Rural Safety with the aim of eradicating crime on farms and small holdings.

This programme is led by the Deputy Provincial Commissioner Policing Major General Jan Scheepers, accompanied by members from the Provincial Corporate Communication and VISPOL.

Today it was taken to Vaalwater Policing area in the Modimolle Cluster at the Waterburg Academy Hall and it was attended by the SAPS Modimolle Cluster Commander Brigadier Styen, the SAPS Vaalwater Station Commander Captain Mpete, the Security Sector, CPF and Agricultural Union.

The Vaalwater Station Commander welcomed everyone whereby the Cluster Commander rendered the purpose of the outreach and Major General Scheepers gave the Keynote address focusing on the following:

The success rate by the Police for arresting the suspects in possession of illegal firearms.

Operation Gijima that was launched recently.

Safety tips on the following:

Verification of the documents for immigrants with the Department of Home Affairs before employing them.

Report of any strangers moving around the farms to the police immediately.

Report any criminal activities to the police as crime start with small activities like stealing the battery of a car and at the end they attack the farmer.

