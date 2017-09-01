1 September 2017

South Africa: Man Killed As Car Flies Off N1 Bridge

One man died after he apparently lost control of his vehicle and careened off a railway bridge on the N1 in Kraaifontein on Friday, the Western Cape province's traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

The Golf broke up from the impact as it landed next to the railway line, leaving crash debris scattered around the scene.

The N1 was closed for a short period to give emergency services space to work at the scene, causing severe delays for commuters.

Metrorail spokesperson Riana Scott said the accident did not affect train services.

