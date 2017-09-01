31 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: MCA Collapses as Chaos Rocks Migori County Assembly

By Elisha Otieno

Chaos rocked Migori County Assembly on Thursday as a gang of youths stormed the chambers and disrupted elections for House speaker.

Voting had reached second round after contestants failed to garner the outright two thirds majority in the first round of elections.

During the commotion, nominated representative Ester Onana collapsed and was rushed to Migori County Referral Hospital for treatment.

It was not immediately clear whether the youth were sponsored or whether they were supporting any of the candidates in the Speaker's race.

But it could bring into question the security deployed to the House that is meant debate and pass laws or endorse policies for the border county.

Ten candidates were in the race and during the first round, Mr Kerario Marwa got 25 votes followed by Boaz Okoth at 21, Enos Nyawata, and Evans Achar, each, got one vote.

The race started with former Awendo MP Jared Kopiyo, who had showed interest in the race, pulling out.

