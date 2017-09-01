press release

The President of the Republic of South Africa, Mr Jacob Zuma will officially launch the InvestSA One Stop Shop - Western Cape (Invest SA OSS) on 8 September 2017 at the Cape Sun Hotel in Cape Town. The aim of the provincial Invest SA OSS is to provide strategic guidance, reduce regulatory inefficiencies, and reduce red tape for all investors looking to invest in the Western Cape.

The process leading to the launch has been an excellent example of collaboration between different levels of government, with the centre to be jointly operated by the dti with the Provincial government and WESGRO - the Western Cape's official Tourism, Trade and Investment Promotion Agency.

Minister of Trade and industry, Dr Rob Davies said that the value-proposition for the Provincial One Stop Shops is the co-ordination and incorporation of the special economic zones, provincial investment agencies, local authorities and the relevant government departments involved in regulatory, registration, permits and licensing matters.

"South Africa has excellent investment opportunities in all sectors of the economy and a host of investment incentives and industrial financing interventions that are aimed at encouraging commercial activity and, trade rules that favour a further expansion in South Africa's burgeoning levels of international trade," says Davies.

The Premier of the Western Cape, Ms Helen Zille says since 2009, the province has worked hard to cut red tape and maximize opportunities for both local and international investors.

"The launch of the dti initiated InvestSA One Stop Shop represents further progress in facilitating access to the Western Cape market for those wishing to do business in our province. We thank our Economic Development Department, our trade and investment agency Wesgro, and the national Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) for their efforts in reaching this major milestone. We look forward to the economic opportunities that will emerge from this One Stop Shop" says Zille.

President Jacob Zuma formally announced the establishment of InvestSA in the State of the Nation Address and also informed business leaders of the initiative in February 2016. Business people had informed government on many occasions of the difficulties and delays they incur when having to move from one department or institution to another to obtain licences and other services and government has responded through this initiative.

The InvestSA OSS is a government programme to prioritise and promote investment in South Africa. The National Invest SA One Stop Shop is housed at the the dti Campus in Pretoria.

Government plans to launch the KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng Provinces One Stop Shops in the near future.

Issued by: The Presidency