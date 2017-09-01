31 August 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Hawks Seize Military Explosives

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Limpopo Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit members today arrested a 46-year-old suspect for unlawful possession of alleged military explosives and ammunition in Makhado.

The Hawks received intelligence about explosives that were allegedly kept at the suspect's business premises. A disruptive operation was effected and members seized five flare trips, a rifle grenade, two smoke generators, three green signal cartridges, three red signal cartridges, one R1 magazine and five hundred and fifty two (552) R5 ammunition.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Makhado Magistrate Court on Monday pending further investigations.

South Africa

Court Postpones Malema Land Invasion Case

The land invasion matter involving Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema was on Friday postponed pending a High… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 South African Police Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.