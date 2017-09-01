South Africa: Hawks Seize Military Explosives

press release

The Limpopo Hawks' Serious Organised Crime Unit members today arrested a 46-year-old suspect for unlawful possession of alleged military explosives and ammunition in Makhado.

The Hawks received intelligence about explosives that were allegedly kept at the suspect's business premises. A disruptive operation was effected and members seized five flare trips, a rifle grenade, two smoke generators, three green signal cartridges, three red signal cartridges, one R1 magazine and five hundred and fifty two (552) R5 ammunition.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Makhado Magistrate Court on Monday pending further investigations.