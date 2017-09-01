31 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Lynne Brown Requests More Information From Eskom On Trillian Company

press release

The Minister of Public Enterprises, Lynne Brown, has asked Eskom's Board to provide her with particular documents relating to its business association with Trillian, and extended the deadline for the tabling of its report on the matter until end of business tomorrow.

The Minister will seek an urgent opinion on the report from a senior counsel advocate on the contents of the report and advise on particular actions in relation to the report.

The Minister will then communicate developments to South Africans.

Issued by: Department of Public Enterprises

