1 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Presidential Rerun - You Can Also Join State House Race - - Lawyers

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
Raila Odinga celebrates the Supreme Court's decision with other National Super Alliance leaders.
By Ibrahim Oruko

The decision by the Supreme Court to annul the outcome of the August 8 presidential poll has plunged the country back into the electioneering mood, which must end in the next 60 days.

In a majority decision, the court ruled that President Uhuru Kenyatta was not validly re-elected and ordered that a fresh election be held in the next 60 days, which should be November 1.

NOT RUN-OFF

However, two judges gave a dissenting suggesting that the evidence adduced by Mr Odinga was not sufficient to annul the will of the people as demonstrated on august 8.

So what happens?

Contrary to popular opinion, the next election, as ordered by the court, will not be limited to the two front-runners, President Uhuru Kenyatta and Mr Raila Odinga.

There have been claims that the order of the court suggests that Kenya will have a presidential run-off pitting President Uhuru Kenyatta against Mr Odinga.

More on This

Lawyer Stephen Mwenesi told the Nation that the order pursuant to article 140 of the Constitution has opened the door for a fresh poll that will include even those who never contested on August 8.

IEBC WAR

"It means that all those Kenyans who have interest in the presidential seat have an opportunity to contest for the presidency in the next 60 days," Mr Mwenesi said.

However, whether the country will have an election on November 1 hangs in the balance as Nasa, led by Mr Odinga and Mr Kalonzo Musyoka, has already ruled out the current team at IEBC presiding over the election.

"After the decision of the court, it is important that there is a deep look in the conduct of the commission and its commissioners," Mr Musyoka said.

"We have no faith in them and they cannot conduct another election."

RACE

The two leaders were supported by the leader of the Thirdway Alliance Ekuru Aukot.

"In accordance with the order, IEBC must open the presidential race to all Kenyans," he told the Nation at the Supreme Court soon after the ruling.

So all Kenyans, who have harboured the interest of ruling the country have another chance.

More on This

We'll Vote for Uhuruto Again, Jubilee Supporters Say

Following the decision by the Supreme Court judges to annul the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta, Jubilee… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.