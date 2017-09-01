1 September 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Siblings Nabbed for Engaging in Incest

By Munyaradzi Musiiwa

A Mberengwa man and his sister have been arrested for engaging in incest.

The incest between the two siblings, a 23-year-old and his sister (15) only came to light after she fell pregnant.

The siblings from Chief Maziofa area in Mberengwa were on Tuesday arraigned before Mberengwa magistrate Mrs Evia Matura facing an incest charge.

The brother faced a further count of sleeping with a minor.

He pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced to an effective one year in prison. His sister was warned and cautioned after the magistrate considered she was now four months pregnant and could have been influenced by her brother to engage in incest.

In passing the sentence, Mrs Matura said the two consorted within a prohibited degree of relationship.

The State's case was that during the period unknown to the State, the two, siblings, who were staying at the same homestead, engaged in incest. The incest resulted in the sister getting pregnant.

Their parents reported the mater to the police, leading to their arrest.

Ms Wadzanayi Shayanowako prosecuted.

