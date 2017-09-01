Zimbabwe: Zimpapers Disputes Kwese Links

Zimbabwe Newspapers (1980) has disputed media reports suggesting it renewed interest in partnering with Econet Media's Kwese TV after speculative reports that the latter had been licensed.

In a statement yesterday, Zimpapers spokeswoman Ms Beatrice Tonhodzayi said Zimpapers had noted with concern attempts to smear its name and reputation by linking it to Dr Dish and Kwese TV licensing issues, which have since spilled into the courts.

A NewsDay edition of August 30 reported that the Broadcasting Authority of Zimbabwe's decision to cancel Kwese TV's partner, Dr Dish's licence was a way of forcing it to go into partnership with either Zimpapers or the Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation.

Ms Tonhodzayi said while negotiations had taken place with Econet Media on the possibility of a partnership with Kwese TV, these had collapsed and Zimpapers was forging ahead with plans to apply for a television licence for the Zimpapers Television Network.

"Let us make it clear that Econet Media's Kwese TV actually approached us and not the other way round. We held several discussions, which later collapsed for reasons we will not disclose. In these negotiations it was clear what each party was bringing to the table.

"It, therefore, comes as a surprise why our name is being smeared in the media in a matter that we have no involvement in whatsoever," she said.

Reports carried by the NewsDay of August 30 alleged that Kwese TV had been in negotiations with the Zimpapers Television Network with a possibility of using their licence to create the platform for content distribution in the country, yet Zimpapers does not have a television licence.

Zimpapers had already proven its ability to use its licences as shown by its Radio Broadcasting Division, which is successfully running Star FM and Diamond FM.

Zimpapers is a duly registered and publicly listed firm, which prides itself as the market leader in the media industry, which has seen it continue to grow its portfolio in publishing and digital, broadcasting and commercial printing and packaging.