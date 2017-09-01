Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

Raila Odinga celebrates the Supreme Court's decision with other National Super Alliance leaders.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) has declared fresh war on officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and wants them out.

Buoyed by the nullification of President Kenyatta’s re-election, Nasa leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday said they would push for the removal of the commission.

CHEBUKATI

Mr Odinga, who ran for State House for the fourth time on August 8, said they do not have faith in the commission headed by Mr Wafula Wanyonyi Chebukati.

It should be noted that Mr Chebukati and his team took the reins of IEBC after Mr Odinga’s Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) haunted the former commissioners out of office.

The then commission headed by Issack Hassan was accused of bungling the 2013 General Election and corruption, including taking bribes from ballots printer Smith and Ouzman.

In his latest onslaught, Mr Odinga said the officials should be prosecuted "for the crime they committed against the people of Kenya."

“IEBC committed criminal act and belong to jail,” he said at the Supreme Court in Nairobi after the judgment.

'NO FAITH'

Mr Musyoka, on his part, said they no longer have faith in IEBC.

“We will have to look deeply into the conduct of IEBC. We do not have faith that they can conduct a credible election,” he said.

Mr Odinga’s lead lawyer James Orengo said IEBC should not preside over another election.

“What IEBC did was treasonable because they wanted to declare the presidency against the Constitution. I don't think IEBC will preside over the election,” he said.