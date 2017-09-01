1 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Odinga Declares New War Against IEBC

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation
Raila Odinga celebrates the Supreme Court's decision with other National Super Alliance leaders.

The National Super Alliance (Nasa) has declared fresh war on officials of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission and wants them out.

Buoyed by the nullification of President Kenyatta’s re-election, Nasa leaders Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on Friday said they would push for the removal of the commission.

CHEBUKATI

Mr Odinga, who ran for State House for the fourth time on August 8, said they do not have faith in the commission headed by Mr Wafula Wanyonyi Chebukati.

It should be noted that Mr Chebukati and his team took the reins of IEBC after Mr Odinga’s Coalition for Reforms and Democracy (Cord) haunted the former commissioners out of office.

The then commission headed by Issack Hassan was accused of bungling the 2013 General Election and corruption, including taking bribes from ballots printer Smith and Ouzman.

In his latest onslaught, Mr Odinga said the officials should be prosecuted "for the crime they committed against the people of Kenya."

“IEBC committed criminal act and belong to jail,” he said at the Supreme Court in Nairobi after the judgment.

'NO FAITH'

Mr Musyoka, on his part, said they no longer have faith in IEBC.

“We will have to look deeply into the conduct of IEBC. We do not have faith that they can conduct a credible election,” he said.

Mr Odinga’s lead lawyer James Orengo said IEBC should not preside over another election.

“What IEBC did was treasonable because they wanted to declare the presidency against the Constitution. I don't think IEBC will preside over the election,” he said.

More on This

Presidential Rerun Open to All Citizens - Lawyers

The decision by the Supreme Court to annul the outcome of the August 8 presidential poll has plunged the country back… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.