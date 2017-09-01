Kenya: Nasa Supporters Celebrate Supreme Court Decision

There are celebrations in Nyanza and western Kenya after the Supreme Court nullified the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta in in the polls conducted on August 8, 2017.

There were huge celebrations in Kisumu following the delivery of the judgement in Nairobi by judges led by Chief Justice David Maraga.

There have also been celebrations in Kisii Town as the news of the judgement were received with Nasa supporters singing praises of their leaders.

Reacting to the judgement, Kisii Governor James Ongwae said Nasa has finally been vindicated in its insistence that "the poll was doomed and could not be relied to give a proper outcome".