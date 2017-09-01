1 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari Performs 2017 Eid El-Kabir Prayer

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari praying.

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Friday performed the 2017 Eid- el-Kabir prayer in the Daura Eid praying ground.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the president who arrived the praying ground by 9:30 a.m. was cheered by Muslim faithful who thronged the ground for the Eid-el-Kabir prayer.

The Chief Imam of Daura, Salisu Rabiu, who led the prayer, in his sermon, stressed the need to respect constituted authority.

He also stressed the importance of discipline, especially among the youths, adding that discipline was paramount to the peaceful co-existence of any nation.

Emir of Daura, Farouk Umar, used the occasion to call for sustained prayers for the socio-economic development of the nation, as well as the good health of the president.

He described some of the negative comments on the health of the president as unfortunate, adding "he is with us today, we welcome him back home."

He called on Nigerians to put the unity of the nation at heart, stressing that the unity of Nigeria is sacrosanct.

The emir urged Nigerians to continue to pray for the economic growth of the nation.

NAN further reports that many of the worshipers thronged the Eid ground to catch a glimpse of the president, who cheerfully waved hand to the crowd.

At the end of the prayer that commenced at 10 a.m., the president slaughtered his ram to mark the annual sacrifice. (NAN)

More on This

Governors Caution Against Hate-Speeches, Seek Love, Unity, Forgiveness

The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has charged Nigerians to shun hate-speeches and collaborate with the government… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.