1 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osun Free Train Ride - Hundreds of Passengers Stranded At Lagos Terminal

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari praying.

Hundreds of Osun-bound passengers, who had massed at the Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, Iddo Terminal in Lagos for the free train ride provided by Osun Government for Eid-el-Kabir, were on Thursday stranded.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the huge number of passengers who turned out for the ride outstripped the available coaches.

The free train ride is a collaboration between Gov. Rauf Aregbesola-led government and the NRC to convey Osun indigenes in Lagos to Osogbo and other towns along the rail line during festive period.

Some of the stranded passengers, who spoke to NAN correspondent, were pained for not making the trip, but they commended the governor's gesture.

They pleaded with the government to provide more coaches or extend the days allotted for the exercise to enable intending travellers to enjoy the free ride.

Saliu Ademola, an artisan, told NAN: "I was shocked when I got to the terminal to see the crowd.

"The NRC should increase the number of coaches to enable the passengers to enjoy the train services."

A disappointed Taibat Lawal said in spite of her early arrival at the terminal in the morning, she was not lucky to be on board.

Jerry Oche, the Lagos District Manager, lauded the free train ride provided by Osun and called for more coaches so that more people could benefit.

He advised stranded passengers to join the Kano-bound train tomorrow en route to Osogbo.

NAN also reports that the normal fare per passenger for Lagos-Osogbo trip by train is N1,500.

More on This

In Sallah Message, Buhari Asks Nigerians to Set Aside Their Differences, Unite

President Muhammadu Buhari in Daura, his country home, has called on Nigerians to set aside their differences and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.