31 August 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Twelfth National Assembly Retains Muturi as Speaker

Photo: Jeff Angote/Nation Media Group
Justin Muturi.
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — Justin Muturi was on Thursday re-elected as Speaker of the National Assembly after he garnered 220 votes against 1 vote cast in favour of his only competitor Noah Winja.

As opposition MPs snubbed the exercise, the vote went into a second round after both candidates failed to garner the two-thirds threshold set for the winner to be declared.

In the first round vote, Muturi got 217 votes against Winja's 4.

The other challenger to the seat Washington Onyango withdrew from the race before the exercise began.

