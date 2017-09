Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

Raila Odinga celebrates the Supreme Court's decision with other National Super Alliance leaders.

President Kenyatta says he personally disagrees with the decision of the Supreme Court to nullify his re-election but accepts and respects it.

In his address to the nation on Friday, President Kenyatta said his win was a s a result of "the will of the people".

He called on Kenyans to maintain peace and vowed to beat Raila Odinga and his Nasa brigade at the ballot.

More follows.