Liberia: Senate Casts Vote of No Confidence Against Education Minister

The Liberian Senate late yesterday evening reportedly cast a vote of no confidence against Education Minister George Werner, for utterances the Senators said were against the promotion of education in the country. Reports received by this paper said the lawmakers took the decision after an executive (closed door) session.

The Senators decision was prompted by a letter from Montserrado County ranking Senator Geraldine Doe-Sherif in which she accused the Minister of undermining the education system.

In her communication dated August 21, 2017, Senator Doe-Sherif among other things accused Werner of posting on Facebook that debates could be a setup by the meritocratic elite to show case how educated and knowledgeable they are to eliminate those that are perceived to be uneducated. "To the book people, education does promote equality and shared prosperity, " the Senator's letter quoted the Minister.

The letter further quoted Minister Werner as stating on Facebook that "debate does not make sense and in other words, it is 'tabata' (according to him in Kru dialect)."

And accordingly, in their marathon debate in unlit dark Chamber, the Senators did hide their anger and asked that he offer an open apology, admonished him to stop discussing national issues in the social media as a government official.

But apparently, the Minister was prepared to let it go without attempting to put up a defense, and it was at this juncture that Pro Tempore Armah Jallah requested plenary for a Senator to second a motion for executive, where they decided the fate of the unrepenting Minister.

Meanwhile, it has been learned that Lofa County ranking Senator George Tengbeh immediately announced that he will take advantage of the privilege of a motion for reconsideration.