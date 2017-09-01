31 August 2017

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

Africa: Mushrooms May Hold the Secret to Saving the Planet From Coal Emissions

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis

The humble mushroom, enjoyed as food across the globe, could provide fuel and offer us the benefit of a cleaner planet according to research by a Chinese scientist. By GEOFF HILL.

Mushrooms have been described as "meat for vegetarians," a fungus high in protein that can be fried, baked or eaten raw.

Now a Chinese scientist in Kentucky thinks they could also save the world.

Dr Wei Ping Pan has spent a lifetime studying the science of how things burn and the smoke they produce. He specialised in fossil fuels and taught at West Kentucky University where he is Emeritus Professor of Chemistry.

Pan has published more than 140 peer-reviewed papers mostly on fuel and emissions, and plans to share his latest find with Eskom and across Africa.

According to Pan's research, enzymes from mushrooms could reduce the emission from power plants.

"We take the enzymes from almost any species of mushroom and grow them in water," he told Daily Maverick on the phone from Kentucky. "Then, as coal falls down a chute into a storage hold, we spray it with the solution. The coal sits for a week or so, and is ready for burning.

"Our tests show that,...

Africa

Why Do Some African Leaders Cling to Power?

Africa has seen some of its leaders clinging to power for decades. Some of these leaders will rather die hanging on to… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2017 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.