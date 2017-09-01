Burundi: Criminal Rate Slightly Increased in August, Say Police

The Ministry of Public security reported that the security situation was generally good throughout the country in August. Pierre Nkurikiye, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Public security said, without giving many details, that the crime rate slightly increased due to cases of robbery and criminality compared to the previous month. He said, however, the number of grenade explosions has decreased and caused one death and several injuries.

Nkurikiye also said 15 gang groups have been dismantled while 249 perpetrators apprehended. He added that the Ministry of Public security will continue to fight armed criminals, corruption and fraud as well as illegal detention of weapons.

In July, the police reported that the number of killings and killing attempts had moved from 37 in June to 31 in July. Victims were killed due to land related conflicts or settlement of accounts.

Anshaire Nikoyagize, a human rights activist said, however, that 40 people were killed among whom 16 were discovered dead in different localities of the country. The activist also said three persons were abducted, 31 tortured, 3 were victims of gender based violence, 82 were injured while 378 were arrested by the security forces that month. The victims are from the opposition political parties namely FNL, MSD, UPRONA [the wing of Charles Nditije], RANAC and FRODEBU Nyakuri.

The Human Rights activist called on Burundi government to immediately put an end to human rights violations and asked the International Criminal Court to start investigating on all cases of crimes committed in Burundi.

The UN Commission of Inquiry on Burundi chaired by Fatsah Ouguergouz will present a report in Geneva on 18 and 19 September at the 36th session of the Human Rights Council, which should confirm that serious abuses continue in Burundi. Meanwhile, the National Assembly has just rejected the report during the plenary session organized this 30 August when MPs asked questions to the Ministers in charge of Justice and Human Rights on the current situation of Human Rights in Burundi.