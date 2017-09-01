1 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Parents Are Fashion Foward On the Skinny Pants Debacle

Tagged:

Related Topics

The students of Hoërskool Pretoria West have been defeated after their parents showed them who wears the pants.

They voted against skinny pants being part of the school dress code.

Student fashionistas at the school boycotted and then disrupted classes on Monday in an arbitrary protest against their baggy school pants.

The Gauteng Department of Education confirmed that parents of Hoërskool Pretoria West voted against the proposed amendment to the school code of conduct that allows learners to wear skinny pants. Their protest began last week.

The vote was taken at a parents meeting held on Thursday.

Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi said he was encouraged and satisfied with the decision taken by the parents.

"As parents we must always take charge of our children's behaviour and empower educators to instil necessary discipline to learners," Lesufi said in a statement.

"The day, we allow ill-discipline to prevail in our schools, we will all be doomed. Ill-discipline must not be tolerated in our schooling environment."

The department also encouraged students to use proper channels to raise their grievances.

"This will eliminate the need for protests and unnecessary disruption of teaching and learning," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

Source: News24

South Africa

Are the Hawks Diverting Attention Away From #GuptaLeaks?

If the Hawks are diverting attention away from the #GuptaLeaks and other bigger issues regarding state capture… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.