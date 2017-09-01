Kenya: Fewer Committees, Tough Rules for MPs

The number of committees has been reduced and the punishment for errant MPs enhanced under the rules that will manage the affairs of the new National Assembly.

In the Senate, the number of committees has been reduced from 18 to 12.

In the National Assembly, the number of members per committee has also been reduced from 29 to 17.

The justifications made for the changes in the numbers of committees in each House were the same -- it would make the House more efficient and give lawmakers a chance to participate effectively.

In the National Assembly, the last House agreed to set up a committee headed by an independent MP, whose job will be scrutinise the special funds allocated to women, youth and woman representatives and money given to parties represented in Parliament.

ERRANT MPS

The Special Funds Accounts Committee will work just like the two older watchdog teams, the Public Accounts and the Public Investments Committee.

One of the significant lessons learnt in the last Parliament was also evident in the creation of rules that allow for a graduated form of punishment for errant MPs.

In the new standing orders, the longest period an MP can be ordered out of the precincts of Parliament is 90 days.

Sanctions include suspension for one day to 28 days. There are also new rules to ensure the Mace, the symbol of the House's authority, is not interfered with.

STANDING ORDERS

In the Senate, the new standing orders have given Bills that are interrupted at the end of the session a lifeline.

Whereas such Bills were previously reconsidered with the permission of the Speaker, the amendments make it mandatory for debate on such Bills to resume without permission.

The new rules have opened a window for the Senate leadership to invite the President to, in future, specifically address the Senate; they provide for the procedures for removing from office the Speaker and his deputy and injects clarity in the process of removing from office governors or their deputies if they are impeached by county assemblies.