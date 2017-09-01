1 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Three Stocks Gain Following Resumption of Trading at the NSE

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Nairobi

Kenya — The Nairobi Securities Exchange temporarily suspended trading for 30 minutes between 12:30 to 1 pm.

A statement posted by NSE's official Twitter account states that trading halted in line with rules that dictate a break in activity if NSE 20 Share Index performance decreases by over 5 percent.

Stocks, especially financials, have been in a free fall immediately after the Supreme Court nullified the presidential election results.

Soon after trading resumed at 1 pm, 39 stocks traded on a lower position as three - C&G, Williamson Tea, and Kakuzi - retained gains as of 3 pm. Nine remained unchanged.

Equity, KPLC and TP Serena were net losers at the same hour.

Meanwhile, the shilling is currently trading at 103.00 buying against 103.50 selling against the dollar, compared to 102.71 - 102.90 yesterday.

CBA's Treasury Department says the shilling slightly weakened against the dollar after the Supreme Court invalidated presidential results income which ignited volatility across local markets.

Kenya

Kenyatta Speaks on Election Decision

President Kenyatta says he personally disagrees with the decision of the Supreme Court to nullify his re-election but… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.