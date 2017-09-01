31 August 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Egypt/Uganda: Uganda Beats Egypt to Top Group E in World Cup Qualifiers

Uganda's national football team has for the first time in 52 years beaten the Egyptian Pharaohs to top Group E in the 2018 World Cup qualifier.

The game was played at Kampala's Nambole Stadium.

Emmanuel Okwi scored the only goal of the match 51 minutes into the game to seal Uganda Cranes' lead with seven points ahead of Egypt with six.

Ghana and Congo are third and fourth in the group respectively.

The win is a major boost for the new Cranes coach Moses Basena who took over following the controversial resignation of Serbian Sredojevic Milutin Micho in July.

Micho had guided the Cranes to break a 39-year jinx to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations.

President Yoweri Museveni was among the first to tweet congratulating the Crane noting that "with determination, World Cup qualification is possible."

The two teams meet in Alexandria, Egypt for the return leg on Tuesday.

